Teen convicted in 2014 Slender Man stabbing seeking early release

Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News
·1 min read

One of the two Wisconsin teen girls who plotted to murder their friend to appease fictional internet demon Slender Man in 2014 is seeking early release from a mental health institution.

Anissa Weier, now 19, will formally ask for her release March 10, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Weier and Morgan Geyser schemed to murder classmate Payton Leutner in May 2014, fearing that Slender Man, a mysterious evil figure they read about online, would kill their families otherwise.

Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier encouraged her, and the two left their friend to die in the woods of Waukesha, a west Milwaukee suburb. Leutner survived the attack. All three were 12 years old at the time.

Weier pleaded guilty in 2017 to attempted second-degree intentional homicide. A jury found her not criminally responsible due to a mental disease, and she was sentenced to 25 years in a mental health institution. Geyser, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, got 40 years in the same institution.

As part of her plea deal, Weier agreed not to ask for early release for three years, according to the Journal Sentinel. Her first chance at release is next Wednesday.

If Weier is allowed to leave Winnebago Mental Health Institute, she will be monitored in some form, the Journal Sentinel reported. Weier’s plea deal requires her to be supervised until she is 37 years old.

If Weier’s request for release is denied, she can petition again in six months.

