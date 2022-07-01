Ke'Sean Banks

Donte Thompkins was sentenced to 27 years to life in prison Thursday on a murder charge stemming from when he was just 15.

In September 2019, Thompkins, now 17, opened fire in the middle of the large fight nearly three years ago, prosecutors said. The shooting left another 15-year-old, Ke'Sean Banks, dead and wounded an adult, Tommy Glover.

After about two hours of deliberation, a jury found Thompkins guilty of murder and three counts of felonious assault in May.

Thompkins' lawyers argued he should receive the minimum sentence of 18 years to life in prison. In court filings, the defense said Thompkins had a very rough childhood and that the shooting of Ke'Sean and Glover should be considered a single event so the sentences should run concurrently, not one after the other.

The prosecution called for a maximum sentence of 25 to 29 years to life in prison. They argued that Thompkins took a gun to the fight that day with the intent to use it and continued down that path even after someone tried to stop him.

Ohio law states that juveniles sentenced as adults must be given a chance for parole after 25 years in prison regardless of the sentence. Even considering that law, Thompkins will not be eligible for parole until he's about 40 years old.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen convicted in Avondale killing sentenced to 27 years in prison