Teen convicted, sentenced in 2019 Mohawk Street homicide

UPDATE (July 14, 2022): A Rochester man convicted last month in a 2019 homicide in northeast Rochester was sentenced Thursday in state Supreme Court.

Keith Rodney, now 18, was sentenced to 17⅓ years to life in state prison for the shooting death of Alton Carelock Jr., 31, on Mohawk Street on June 30, 2019. Last month, a state Supreme Court jury found Rodney guilty of one count of second-degree murder and six counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, for his role in Carelock's slaying.

"Alton Carelock, Jr. was senselessly executed in broad daylight when he was shot 11 times by Keith Rodney," said Assistant District Attorney Patrick Hallagher, who prosecuted the case with ADA Jennifer Kennedy. "While this sentence won’t bring Alton back to his three young children and family, we hope that they are able to find some closure in today’s sentence."

A second man, Ronell Weaver, now 24, faces the same felony charges in connection with Carelock's death. His trial is scheduled to for October in state Supreme Court.

----

ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 12, 2020): Two men are charged with murder in connection to a 2019 homicide in northeast Rochester, the Rochester Police Department announced Wednesday.

Keith Rodney, 17, and Ronnell Weaver, 22, are each charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting death of 31-year-old Alton Carelock on June 30, 2019.

Officers responded at 3:02 p.m. for the report of a man shot outside 18 Mohawk St., just a few steps away from Portland Avenue. Carelock was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In July 2019, Rodney was accused of possessing a loaded handgun. Police said he was on probation at the time of the shooting and also the gun arrest a month later. He has remained in police custody since that July 2019 arrest.

A grand jury indictment was unsealed in Monroe County Court this month. Weaver was also named in the same indictment.

Story continues

In August 2019, Weaver was arrested on a parole violation warrant and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, police said. He was in custody on the parole violation until July 16, 2020, police said.

He was taken into custody on Nov. 3 by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Police said both Weaver and Rodney have been arraigned and remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail.

Contact Will Cleveland at wcleveland@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @willcleveland13, Facebook @willcleveland13, and Instagram @clevelandroc. Thanks to our subscribers for supporting quality local journalism. If you aren’t a subscriber, please consider a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Keith Rodney and Ronnell Weaver charged in death of Alton Carelock