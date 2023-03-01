Teen convicted of setting man on fire

A Criminal Youth Part and Family Court judge on Tuesday convicted a 16-year-old Rochester boy of two felonies for killing Steven Amenhauser in 2021 by soaking him with a flammable fluid and setting him on fire.

Adriel Riley, who was 14 at the time of the attack, was found guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, on Tuesday by Judge Stacey Romeo, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Riley and a second teen were accused of dousing Amenhauser with a flammable liquid as he sat in a chair in his Lyell Avenue apartment on March 12, 2021, then used a lighter to set him on fire. He ran outside and bystanders attempted to extinguish the flames.

Amenhauser, 53, died several days after he was set on fire. He suffered second- and third-degree burns over 70% of his body.

In January, Zayvion Perry, 18, of Rochester pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for his role in Amenhauser's death. Perry, who was 16 at the time of the slaying, is scheduled to be sentenced to 25 years in state prison on March 27. Riley is set to be sentenced at the end of March.

Steven Amenhauser

"Adriel Riley’s violent actions were completely indescribable and inhumane," said Assistant District Attorney Rachel Clark, who prosecuted the case with ADA Matthew Schiano.

“The depraved actions of Adriel Riley, with assistance from Zayvion Perry, took the life of Steven Amenhauser in a terrifying manner,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news release. “Adriel Riley is a danger to this community, as he has no regard for human life. This murder was cruel and devastating. Two years later, I am relieved that we were finally able to find justice for Steven Amenhauser.”

Who was Steven Amenhauser?

Originally from Texas, Amenhauser was adopted and didn't have any family at the time of his death, according to Rochester police. His wife died years ago and his longtime girlfriend died in October 2020.

Amenhauser lived alone at 500 ½ Lyell Ave., was in declining health was considered a vulnerable adult in declining health, said Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino. He had just walked to a nearby corner store and returned to his apartment about five minutes before he ran out of the building, on fire.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Adriel Riley convicted in death of Steven Amenhauser in Rochester NY