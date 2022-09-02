Teen convicted after years-long murder case

Good morning, readers. This is reporter Rachel Wegner, here with your Daily Briefing.

A chaotic scene unfolded with four teenagers inside a Wilson County home in 2018. Ethen Vanderpool, who was 15 then, pulled the trigger. The shooting left JayShawn Taylor dead at 16.

The teens attempted to cover up the shooting, staging it as a home invasion and self-defense. But stories changed, charges were filed and a trial unfolded. A jury found Vanderpool, now 19, guilty of second-degree murder this week. He was tried as an adult.

Read more from Wilson County reporter Andy Humbles on the trial and the story of what happened surrounding Taylor's death and Vanderpool's conviction.

