A teen into country music, Fred wants a family who will love him “no matter what”

With a great sense of humor and a love of making people laugh, Fred is also a country music loving teen who is friendly and helpful.

Fred, 14, enjoys putting together puzzles and playing board games and video games in his free time. When outside, he can be found playing football or with Nerf guns. And when he grows up, Fred wants to be a firefighter.

The teen is looking for a family who will love him “no matter what,” with parents who will talk with him and spend individual time with him. He wants to be able to have friends over and would benefit from a family able to provide structure and a consistent routine that has an understanding of children with trauma.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Fred’s case number is CH-7644.