Teen couple accused of killing girl's father allegedly planned to run away together

A teenage couple is accused of killing the girl's father, whose burned body was found in the garage of his Las Vegas home.

Aaron Guerrero, 18, and a 16-year-old girl were arrested Tuesday in Salt Lake City and will be extradited to Las Vegas for open murder charges, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release. Police did not name the girl.

The victim was identified as Daniel Halseth, the girl's father, according to NBC affiliate KSNV.

The scene where 45-year-old Daniel Halseth of Las Vegas was found dead, on April 9, 2021. (Lauren Clark / KSNV)

Officers were called to a Las Vegas home just before 2:30 p.m. on April 9 for a report of a burned body, the police press release states. Evidence indicated that the victim was murdered and then a fire was intentionally set at the home in an attempt to burn it down, according to the release.

The Clark County Coroner's Office told KSNV that Halseth died from sharp force injuries.

Guerrero was in a relationship with the girl and the two were planning to run away together to Los Angeles, according to KSNV, citing an arrest warrant. Their parents apparently knew about the plan and forbid them from seeing each other.

Police were contacted after Halseth's ex-wife said she had noticed unusual withdrawals from a bank account she shared with him, and she could not reach him.

A search of Halseth's home found blood on a knife and handsaw, according to KSNV. Authorities also believe that the teens tried to clean up the kitchen before fleeing.

Guerrero was allegedly caught on surveillance video at a hardware store buying a saw, lighter fluid, and disposable gloves, KSNV reported. The girl was seen on video buying bleach from a grocery store, according to the outlet.

The teens were arrested in Salt Lake City after they were stopped for failing to pay a light rail transit fare. Online court records did not list an attorney for Guerrero.