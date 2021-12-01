Teen Court benefits students and their peers

Local attorneys work with students to run Teen Court in Cleveland County.

Young people who find themselves in legal trouble can get a trial before their peers and avoid a criminal record if found guilty.

Teen Court involves a private-public partnership along with volunteers to provide an enriching experience for all involved.

The Communities in Schools of Cleveland County Teen Court program recently trained a group of 13 student volunteers, culminating in live hearings during which adult attorneys guided student participants through their roles.

Those students led the court proceedings while children ages 11 to 18 had their cases heard before juries of their peers.

Crime and punishment

The Teen Court trial process is a diversion program for eligible offenses which allows youth to maintain a clean criminal record while receiving a restorative sentence and bearing responsibility for their actions.

Youth participants are represented and cross-examined by teen attorneys and appear before a jury of their peers, and the proceedings are supervised by an adult attorney or judge.

Parent or guardian participation is required, and sentences include consequences such as community service hours, apologies, essays, curfews and goals related to grades and school behavior. Each participant is required to serve as a volunteer juror on later cases, sometimes enjoying the experience so much that they continue to serve even after their sentence is completed.

Volunteers lead the charge

Local attorneys Carol Dow, Andrea Leslie-Fite and Daniel Talbert volunteered to work with local youth to hone their delivery and increase their confidence as they begin their service with the Teen Court program.

Talbert said he found the experience “refreshing to see a court that is rehabilitative versus punitive and to see youth getting the opportunity to experience a real courtroom with real cases and real results.”

Participants were responsible for hearing two cases. The trio of attorneys helped them review notes, interview clients, prepare opening statements and closing arguments and develop pertinent questions.

'Valuable experiences'

Youth volunteer Abigail Parsons thanked the program’s interim coordinator, Heather Bridges Moore, for making the experience possible.

“Thank you for allowing us to have this experience. It was definitely one of the most valuable experiences I have had so far when it comes to volunteering,” she said.

Leslie-Fite said she appreciated the example of civic engagement.

“Our justice system fully depends on faithful citizens being willing to engage in civic participation,” she said. “Teen Court affords all participants the opportunity to see this firsthand. It is also one of the few local programs that I am aware of which pairs students with professionals in this manner. I was truly honored to participate.”

Three local attorneys helped volunteering students host Teen Court in Shelby this fall.

Want to help?

Communities In Schools of Cleveland County is enthusiastic about supporting youth and positively impacting their lives from a myriad of different angles.

To join them in their work through service as a youth or adult Teen Court volunteer, call 704-480- 5569.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Teen Court benefits students and their peers