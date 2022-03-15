Teen Court of Sarasota expands services with Barancik Foundation support

Teen Court of Sarasota has seen referrals from law enforcement rise by more than 30% in the past year. A grant from the Barancik Foundation will help the organization expand its services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken an extraordinary toll on youth and families, amplifying stressful situations and exacerbating factors that can increase a youth’s likelihood of delinquent behavior. Locally, Teen Court of Sarasota has seen their number of referrals from law enforcement rise by more than 30%.

Last year, the organization was able to provide peer-on-peer court sessions, group classes focused on the negative impact of drugs and alcohol, mentorship, and life skills training to more than 700 youth. Completion of a Teen Court referral means the young person will not be arrested or expelled from school. Not only does the diversion of incarceration provide a second chance, it also takes the strain and financial burden off of law enforcement and the justice system.

Heather Todd is executive director of Sarasota Teen Court.

“We believe in teens helping teens, encouraging young people to help each other through a time of difficulty in their lives,” executive director Heather Todd said. “The quality provided through our case managers, intervention and prevention services continues to empower our students through experimental learning and peer on peer mentorship.”

To meet the growing need, the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recently awarded a $125,000 grant for Teen Court to expand its services and hire additional case managers to support children.

“The generous capacity building grant will allow us to accommodate the growing number of students referred to Teen Court for meaningful consequences, positive redirection, and services,” Todd said. “We hope more in the community will join us in this support.”

The Barancik Foundation, founded in 2014, creates initiatives and awards grants in Sarasota and beyond in the areas of education, humanitarian causes, arts and culture, the environment, and medical research. Visit BarancikFoundation.org to learn more.

Teen Court of Sarasota Inc. is an alternative to Juvenile Court, allowing a young person a second chance of having a bright future. For more information, visit sarasotateencourt.org.

Submitted by Lori Moran

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Teen Court of Sarasota expands services with Barancik support