Teen ‘covered in blood’ accused of killing parents with knife and ax, Iowa cops say

An Iowa teenager is accused of killing his parents inside their Cedar Rapids home overnight, and the boy isn’t denying it, police said Thursday.

Responding to a 2 a.m. call about a suspicious person, officers arrived at the house on the city’s north side and found the boy, Ethan Alexander Orton, sitting outside, police said. He was “covered in blood,” and told officers he killed his mom and dad.

Officers went inside the home to investigate and found two bodies: Casey Arthur Orton, 42, and Misty Dawn Scott Slade, 41, according to the Facebook post by Cedar Rapids police.

Investigators later confirmed they were the teen’s parents. He is accused of killing them with a knife and ax, police said.

Officers arrested Orton on two counts of first-degree murder, CRPD announced.

“Due to the seriousness of the offenses the 17-year old’s charges were direct filed to adult court,” a police statement said.

The investigation is ongoing.

