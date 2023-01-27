Teen 'covered in blood' arrested after alleged stabbing in Pueblo

Jan. 26—An 18-year-old woman was arrested after a man was stabbed in the abdomen in Pueblo Wednesday morning, according to a release from Pueblo police.

Officers responded to a domestic fight in the 1000 block of Ruppel St. Police said a man had allegedly been stabbed in the abdomen and taken to the hospital.

A suspect was still on the scene and "covered in blood," police said. She was identified as 18-year-old Zenya McClendon.

The release reported that neither the victim nor the suspect were cooperative and refused to talk to police. However, officers executed a search warrant at the residence and collected evidence.

McClendon was arrested on suspicion of assault and domestic violence. Her first appearance in court scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 2.

