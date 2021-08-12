Teen Crashes Camaro ZL1, Killing Woman

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Actions have consequences….

Back on July 30 a 16-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a 2020 Chevy Camaro ZL1, traveling through Los Angeles on surface streets in the Porter Ranch area, allegedly well beyond the speed limit. As he blasted through an intersection, he slammed the high-powered muscle car into a crossover being driven by an older couple, killing the wife. It’s an accident which has angered, outraged, and saddened many.

According to one daughter of the couple, the police said there were no skid marks prior to the collision. In other words, the teen apparently took zero measures to prevent the accident. The teen driver was making a right turn at the time, his Camaro ZL1 smashing into the front of the other vehicle, crumpling the passenger-side front fender of the muscle car.

With few photos of the cars and no overview of the intersection where the accident happened, it’s difficult to understand exactly how this crash happened. What isn’t hard to ascertain is the dead woman’s family feels it’s 100 percent on the teenager in the Camaro ZL1 who was allegedly driving recklessly. Why anyone would hand over the keys of a 650-horsepower, rear-wheel-drive performance car to an inexperienced driver is beyond us.

As noted by the son-in-law, the way laws are written in California combined with the disposition of the district attorney means the teen driver likely will face a slap on the wrist, nothing more. Understandably, him, his wife, and other relatives of the deceased woman feel that’s unfair. After all, would the kid learn anything from this horrible situation, or will he be back to driving recklessly, possibly killing another innocent person?

We see situations like this too often. As enthusiasts we understand the thrill of really feeling your car go for it. But there’s a time and place for that, something this teen clearly didn’t understand. Unfortunately, a woman paid for that with her life.

Source: Fox 11 Los Angeles

