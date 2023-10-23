Teen crashes car into Boys and Girls Club in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old girl was arrested in Covington after allegedly crashing a car into the side of a Boys and Girls club while “cutting donuts” in the parking lot, authorities say.

The Covington Police Department responded to the Boys and Girls Club of the Hatchie River Region at 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to reports, Chyleia Sanford drove a 2000 Mercury Marquis into the side of the building when she lost control of the vehicle while attempting to “cut a donut” near the building.

A 17-year-old passenger was reportedly injured in the crash and transported to Baptist Tipton. An 11-year-old was also in the car at the time of the accident but was not injured.

Police say the incident was captured on video, which confirmed that several children were on the parking lot, basketball court area, and around the building when the high-speed incident took place.

Reports say the Boys and Girls Club staff confirmed that the club was closed at the time of the crash and no children were present in the building.

Photos courtesy of the Covington Police Department

Stafford reportedly did not have a driver’s license, nor did she have insurance for the vehicle. Initial damage estimates for the building exceed $15,000, according to CPD.

She was arrested and transported to Tipton County Jail where she was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, no driver’s license, failure to provide financial responsibility, and vandalism over $10,000.

Reports say Stafford is free on a $5,000 bond and is awaiting her appearance in Tipton County General Sessions Court which is scheduled for later this month.

Covington Police Chief Donna Turner released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We are fortunate that no one in the Club or Frazier Park area was injured in this high-speed

reckless stunt. The crash was at speeds that a passenger was injured, and the airbags were

activated in the vehicle.

I am thankful for the witnesses who assisted our officers at the scene to make sure and identify the driver and hold her responsible for the extensive damage to our Boys and Girls Club. CPD will continue to work collectively with the Boys and Girls Club staff and the City of Covington to make sure regular activities continue at the Club.”

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261.

