Teen crashes stolen car into building, Columbia police say

The Columbia Police Department arrested a teenager Wednesday after he crashed a stolen car into a building, according to the department.

An SUV had been reported stolen from Sumter Street and a description of the vehicle put out on the department’s radio, police said. When patrol officers spotted the SUV at about 10 p.m., they attempted to pull the driver over. The driver refused to stop and minutes later crashed into a building at 2711 Colonial Drive. That’s the address for a Columbia drug and alcohol addiction treatment center.

The department did not identify the teenager.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash since it came after a police chase.