Teen Crashes Stolen Car In London

Car theft is still a big problem in the UK…

If you think the US is alone in its struggle against a rising tide of lawlessness that includes rampant car theft, think again. Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and many other nations are facing similar situations. One example of a teenager crashing a stolen car in a London neighborhood clearly illustrates how out of control things have gotten.

The Daily Mail has footage from a Ring doorbell camera, which captured the shocking collision in all its glory. Actually, since most Brits seem to favor tiny little hatchbacks that weigh as much as a Harley-Davidson, the crash was more like watching two paper airplanes collide.

You can see the teen blast down a residential street in some white vehicle that looks about as bland and boring as British food, so he’s probably flooring the accelerator to get all three cylinders churning hard. Anyway, the kid just slams right into the back of some parked black hatchback that looks like it might meet Japanese Kei car size standards.

The stolen vehicle flips onto its side as if it were made of paper Mache and that’s the crash. We were expecting maybe a huge explosion, some flamethrowers, or the other stuff Hollywood has conditioned us to see when two vehicles collide.

Apparently, the driver was all of just 14-years-old, a fact that’s shocking people. Just wait until they learn about the Kia Boyz in Milwaukee and how some of them are as young as 10. The Daily Mail says he was initially arrested and taken to the hospital, but then was “de-arrested” – that’s a term we’ve never, ever heard before but it’s the UK, they call cookies “biscuits” so whatever.

Oh, and the London police are super responsive, reportedly coming to the scene of the accident 10 minutes after it happened. So pretty much this exposes a lot of why crime might be running out of control and unchecked in the UK.

