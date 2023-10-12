Teen creates tiny home idea for homeless

TechCrunch

As part of its MAX conference, Adobe traditionally shows off some of its more forward-looking tech, which may or may not end up in its Creative Cloud apps at some point in the future. The idea here is to show what its engineers are working on; right now, as you can imagine, that's a lot of generative AI. With Firefly now being part of Photoshop and now also Illustrator, the next frontier here is video and unsurprisingly, that's where Adobe's most interesting "sneak" of this year comes in.