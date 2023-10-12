Teen creates tiny home idea for homeless
A local teen is creating a tiny home idea for the homeless.
A local teen is creating a tiny home idea for the homeless.
Calling all sandwich lovers.
We cherry-picked Prime Day deals worth snapping up: Apple, Shark, the latest Lightning deals and more.
The Phillies will look to close out the series on Thursday at home. The Braves will try to send it to a Game 5.
Colorado hosts Stanford Friday night in a game that kicks off at 8 p.m. MT
Velvet pumpkins are our new favorite fall home decor from now until Thanksgiving. Here's how to create your own set.
From Apple AirPods and Cuisinart knives to a No. 1 bestselling Fire TV, these are the hits our audience can't get enough of.
Here are the best October Prime Day deals you can get for under $50, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Here are all of the best Prime Day deals you can get for Prime Big Deal Days 2023.
Here are the best speaker deals we could find for October Prime Day 2023.
Giving Amazon a run for its money: Dyson, Lululemon, North Face, New Balance, Nike, Kate Spade, Samsung, Target, Walmart and more.
You have to be quick!
Star Trek: Prodigy has found a new home on Netflix after being summarily canceled and deleted from Paramount+. The streaming platform will air season one later this year and season two next year.
Score up to 60% on everything you need to elevate your home — cookware, bedding, furniture and more!
Road teams are winning more often than not in the NFL this season.
A super cold iced coffee is so satisfying. With this iced coffee maker, you can save some money and make it the way you like it at home.
Utah has sued TikTok over child safety issues and the company's China-based ownership.
As part of its MAX conference, Adobe traditionally shows off some of its more forward-looking tech, which may or may not end up in its Creative Cloud apps at some point in the future. The idea here is to show what its engineers are working on; right now, as you can imagine, that's a lot of generative AI. With Firefly now being part of Photoshop and now also Illustrator, the next frontier here is video and unsurprisingly, that's where Adobe's most interesting "sneak" of this year comes in.
This ergonomic high-back office chair with lumbar support is the top pick for those with back pain, neck pain and poor posture and it's on sale for October Prime Day.
It's so satisfying to watch the BISSELL Little Green Cleaner get the job done!!
Now is the time to buy a new vacuum.