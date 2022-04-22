Teen in ‘crisis’ calls hotline. Counselor sent her explicit photos, Florida cops say

A man working for a 24-hour crisis hotline has been arrested on accusations he sexually harassed a teen caller in the midst of her mental health crisis, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Christopher Augusto Laracuente Cotto, 32, was working for the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at the time of the incident, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

He has since been fired and is charged with “transmission of harmful material to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communications device,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives began investigating the case after the teen, who is a juvenile, told a school resource officer Cotto sent her “explicit photographs and videos, in addition to requesting nude photographs of her.” She refused.

The photos were sent the same day she called the nonprofit Crisis Center of Tampa Bay “during a crisis,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“The 211 hotline is designed for individuals who are struggling with thoughts of depression, suicide, or other mental health issues to speak with an interventional specialist 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” the sheriff’s office said.

“After speaking with the man for over an hour, the victim received a call back less than an hour later from a restricted number,” the sheriff’s office continued. “She recognized the voice as the same counselor she had spoken with earlier. The man, who identified himself as ‘William,’ proceeded to call the victim’s cellphone from the restricted number multiple times throughout the day claiming to check on her.”

He also asked for details on her social media accounts, and began reaching out to her in direct messages via Instagram, including sending photos and video, officials said.

Cotto was in his second month of working at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, while also serving as “a volunteer worship leader” at a church in Wesley Chapel, Florida, officials said.

Investigators said he confessed during an interview, and a subpoena for his cellphone confirmed “details shared by the victim.”

“I cannot think of anything more despicable than taking advantage of a child during their time of crisis. This individual abused his power, violated the trust of the victim, and equally as important, he violated the trust of his employer,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a release.

“I strongly believe this individual is in no way a reflection of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay or the profoundly positive impact the center has made on the lives of children and adults in our community through the 211 hotline.”

