Teen critical after being shot in the chest, runs to apartment complex for help, police say

Atlanta police are investigating what led to the shooting of a teen early Sunday morning.

Police were called out to Mt. Zion Road in Southwest Atlanta shortly after 2 a.m. for a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the chest.

Officers told Channel 2 Action News that it appears the teen ran to the location looking for help and they are currently investigating what led to the shooting.

The teen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM starting at 5 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS: