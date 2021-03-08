Teen in critical condition after Columbia shooting

Mar. 7—A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Saturday in Columbia, Howard County police said.

Police said officers were called to the 9400 block of Brett Lane just after 3 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot in the torso. The boy was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in "critical condition," police said.

Police released no other details of the shooting and said they are still investigating what led to it.

Anyone with information should call Howard police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.