Teen in critical condition after Columbia shooting

Mar. 7—A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Saturday in Columbia, police in Howard County said.

Police said they were called to the 9400 block of Brett Lane just after 3 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot in the torso. The boy was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

County police released no other details of the shooting and said they are still investigating what led to it.

They asked anyone with information to call them at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.