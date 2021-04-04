Teen in critical condition after Lower Wacker shooting, CPD says

An 18-year-old male was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after a shooting Sunday morning, Chicago police say.

Video Transcript

- We are following several breaking news stories this morning. First, Chicago police are investigating a shooting on Lower Wacker Drive near Lake Street. They say an 18-year-old is in critical condition. We're working to learn more on that right now.

