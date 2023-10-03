Teen in critical after hit-and-run on Detroit's west side
A teen is in critical condition after a hit-and-run on Detroit's west side.
From her pink-tastic choices to those "tasteful" Santa outfits, "Mean Girls" costumer Mary Jane Fort explains what inspired her Y2K looks.
Ford has temporarily laid off 330 non-striking workers in Ohio and Illinois due to a ripple effect caused by the on-going UAW strike.
Christian McCaffrey is fantasy's top overall scorer through four weeks, but running back as a whole has offered few right answers.
The highly anticipated criminal trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, started Tuesday to determine whether he’s guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. The 31-year-old co-founded FTX in 2019; within a few years the once third-largest crypto exchange’s valuation hit $32 billion at its peak. Before FTX, Bankman-Fried co-founded crypto-trading firm Alameda Research in 2017.
Skelly the skeleton remains one of Halloween's most spooktacular — and sought-after — decorations ... if you can find it.
Bakers, at the ready, it's time for Season 14 of 'The Great British Bake Off.'
Fender just released the new Tone Master Pro modeling amp. This machine allows access to over 100 amp models and effects, in addition to thousands of impulse responses that capture cabinet and microphone combinations.
The motion to vacate the California Republican from his position could take a step forward Tuesday afternoon.
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
As their regular season wound down, players held a meeting in which the veterans went over what to expect in the postseason.
Russian hacker Mikhail Matveev, also known on the internet as “Wazawaka” and “Boriselcin,” is wanted by the FBI, which is offering a $10 million reward for information that could lead to his arrest, and has been put on a U.S. sanctions list. “We are Russian people, we are not afraid of the American government,” Matveev told TechCrunch in an online interview. In an interview where he answered both in English and in Russian, Matveev said that being sanctioned means Russia will not deport him.
Here's how much of the prize you would take home after taxes and five ways to invest your windfall.
This homemade tomato sauce is packed with juicy tomatoes. What's more? You can whip it up in under 20 minutes! The post This 20-minute pasta dish is an easy weeknight meal appeared first on In The Know.
It's the most glorious time of the year for baseball fans.
Motel One, one of Europe’s largest hotel chains, has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack that saw hackers access customer data. The company said in a brief statement this week that it was the target of a “hacker attack” after a group of unknown perpetrators infiltrated its network with the intent of launching a ransomware attack. While Motel One says the impact of the hack was kept to a “relative minimum” due to unspecified measures that the company took, it confirmed that attackers were able to access some customer data.
It's the same machine, just with a very different brain.