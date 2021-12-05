Teen critically injured in Collinwood Avenue shooting dies

A teen critically injured in a Collinwood Avenue shooting has died, according to police.

Montgomery police Cpl. Ernestina McGriff identified the victim as 16-year-old Trent Wilson, Jr.

Police responded to a hospital about 6:50 p.m. Friday after Wilson was brought there in critical condition. McGriff said he later died there.

Investigators believe Wilson was injured in a shooting on the 100 block of Collinwood Avenue.

Wilson's death marks the city's 70th homicide investigation of the year but would not be the last fatal shooting of the weekend. A man was killed in a Sunday morning shooting at the Vaughn Plaza Shopping Center about 1:15 a.m. Another man was killed in the 400 block of Japonica Street before noon.

