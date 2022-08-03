Teen in custody after allegedly shooting at father

Aug. 3—A 19-year-old is in custody on an assault with a weapons charge after allegedly shooting at his father during a disagreement in Columbia Falls over the weekend.

Jeremiah Russell Rardon is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond following the July 29 confrontation. He turned himself in to authorities that same day, court documents said.

The disagreement began after Rardon tried to maneuver a Subaru around a van parked in the driveway, according to court documents. Upset, Rardon allegedly rammed the Subaru into the van, which had two occupants in it at the time.

When his father yelled at him to stop from a distance of about 70 yards, Rardon climbed out with a 9 mm handgun and pointed it across the roof, court documents said. He allegedly fired several times in the direction of his father before driving off.

When authorities responded about 2:20 p.m., the father told deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office that he was in fear for his life during the shooting.

Meanwhile, an individual near Rocky Lane reported seeing a man park a car and flee into the woods. Arriving deputies found the green Subaru. They found two boxes of 9 mm ammunition and a black nylon holster inside, court documents said.

Authorities also reported recovering a 9 mm handgun about 200 feet away from the vehicle.

Nearly two hours later, Rardon allegedly phoned dispatch and told them he was at the Sheriff's Office and ready to surrender to authorities. During a subsequent interview with detectives, Rardon acknowledged the argument with his father and admitted to firing the gun, though he said he shot into the air, court documents said.

Rardon is expected to be arraigned in Flathead County District Court on Aug. 18 before Judge Dan Wilson.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a fine of $50,000.

