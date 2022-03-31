Student shot, killed at SC middle school; teen in custody, officials say

Authorities said a 12-year-old student was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon at a middle school in Greenville, South Carolina, ABC affiliate WLOS reported.

A teen, who is the accused shooter, was taken into custody. He was found close to the school.

Deputies are not looking for any additional suspects after the shooting inside Tanglewood Middle School, WLOS reported.

A police officer at the school called in the shooting and requested emergency backup around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and more than 100 deputies rushed to the school, said Greenville County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Flood.

The victim was taken to a hospital where they died.

Students from the school were taken to a church in Simpsonville to be reunited with their children.

Deputies said they had no other information to release.

