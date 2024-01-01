Teen in custody in connection to fatal Murray shooting

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — The Murray City Police Department has taken a 19-year-old man into custody, suspected of being involved in a deadly shooting at a Murray apartment complex over the weekend.

Sobeth Noge Koki, 19, faces charges of first-degree felony aggravated murder, third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment and obstruction of justice.

According to court documents, Koki was part of an argument between two groups over a car parked in one victim’s assigned parking spot around 1 am. on Saturday, Dec. 30. Surveillance video allegedly shows Koki carrying a “small semiautomatic handgun,” while a man he was with had a semiautomatic rifle. Police say during the argument, both Koki and the other man “operated the action” to chamber a round in their guns.

The argument began to turn physical as members of the other group began to struggle for control of the guns. During the struggle, gunfire erupted and Koki’s friend as well as a victim in the other group were fatally wounded.

Murray police said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. The identities of both victims have been withheld due to privacy and safety concerns for the surviving families involved.

Detectives later located Koki at his parent’s home and he was taken into custody for questioning, according to court documents. Koki allegedly admitted to being present for the shooting though denied having a gun and shooting anyone.

Police allegedly confronted Koki with evidence from surveillance footage at the parking lot and Koki reportedly claimed he was “under the influence of alcohol, mushroom and marijuana.”

