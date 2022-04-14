Teen in custody in connection with robbery

Apr. 14—The Anderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect and is looking for another in connection with an armed robbery Monday night at a home in the 4200 block of SH-19 South.

According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, deputies responded to the call around 3:35 a.m. April 11, where the caller identified her 16-year-old daughter as the victim.

The victim told deputies a 17-year-old man known to her as 'JMark' and second, masked male took her cell phone from her without her consent.

The victim said the masked suspect placed a handgun to the her head, while 'JMark' ordered her to unlock the phone and reset it to factory settings.

The victim stated she "was in fear for her life" and did as she was instructed, and gave the phone to the suspects.

The girl told deputies 'JMark' and the masked suspect left the scene in a dark colored vehicle.

Flores said she further identified 'JMark' as former Palestine High School student she had known for a period of about three years.

Through their investigation, deputies and investigators later identified 'JMark' as Jamarcus Clewis, 17.

Additional information was obtained which confirmed Clewis' identity and involvement in the reported crime.

A warrant charging Clewis with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, was obtained from Judge Karen Taylor, Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace.

Clewis surrendered himself on the warrant and was booked into the Anderson County Jail. The masked suspect has not been identified.

The investigation remains open. If you have any information, with regard to this case, you are asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 903-729-6068 or Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-TIPS (8477).