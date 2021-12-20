Teen in custody after email sent threatening violence at Watertown High School

A teenager is in police custody after sending an email threatening violence at Watertown High School Monday.

The Watertown Police Department was notified at 9:37 a.m. about the email that was sent to the high school, according to a news release from the police department. Through a police investigation, a 14-year old boy was identified as the person officials believe sent the email. This teen was found and taken into custody at 10 a.m.

The teen is now facing a criminal charge of felony terrorist threat.

All Watertown schools were locked down while police investigated. The teen was taken into custody without incident and officers determined the email was sent in an attempt to get out of school, per the release.

"All threats are taken seriously and investigated quickly and thoroughly, which was done in this case," according to the release. "There are no additional threats to public safety in connection with this incident."

Assisting the police with the investigated were the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Codington County Sheriff’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Teen in custody after threatening email sent to Watertown High School