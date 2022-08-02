Teen in custody following stabbing in Willernie

A Willernie man was critically injured Monday morning after he was stabbed multiple times by a man known to him.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Stillwater Boulevard. A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy, patrolling the area, came across the injured 36-year-old man on the side of the road, police said.

The deputy immediately began administering medical aid, and the man was then taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

A bystander in the area led deputies to a residence about 100 yards away, where both the victim and the 19-year-old suspect reportedly reside, police said.

Deputies and assisting agencies set up a perimeter and began the search. The suspect was located by law enforcement about a half-mile away and was taken into custody just after 10 a.m., police said.

He was booked into the Washington County Jail in Stillwater; charges are pending.

Related Articles