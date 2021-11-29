Teen in custody after police chase, crash in central Lubbock

File image

A 15-year-old boy is in custody while another is in the hospital after a vehicle being cashed by police crashed into a tree Monday morning in Central Lubbock.

A third person escaped from the scene, according to a Lubbock police news release.

Lubbock police are continuing to investigate the case, which began about 4:20 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the intersection of 94th Street and Remington Avenue for a burglary report.

Responding officers spotted a vehicle the suspected burglars were riding and a vehicle chase ensued. The chase traveled from the 5000 block of the South Loop 289 and ended near the intersection of 53rd Street and Gary Avenue, when the vehicle crashed into a tree.

Two people exited the vehicle and ran away, while a 15-year-old boy was found inside the vehicle suffering serious injury and was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center.

One of the occupants of the vehicle, also a 15-year-old boy, was found near the intersection of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue, and taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, the release states.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Central Lubbock police chase ends in crash, 1 teen injured