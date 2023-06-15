Teen in custody for shooting that critically injured 1 in Pittsburgh last week

The teen wanted for shooting and critically injuring a male Friday in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings has been taken into custody.

Damon Peters, 19, was apprehended overnight in the Hill District by the Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

Officers responded to the area of Chauncey Drive for a ShotSpotter alert for 16 rounds, then another five rounds on Webster Avenue around 1 a.m.

After arriving at the scene, officers were approached by an Uber driver, who said they were picking up a male who was shot inside their vehicle. Another witness then drove the victim to UPMC Mercy Hospital in the Uber driver’s vehicle.

According to the complaint, the male had just gotten into the back of the vehicle when Peters, who had been hiding behind a concrete wall, came out and fired, shooting the victim in the neck multiple times.

He then fled. Peters was identified by fingerprints, according to court documents.

Peters is charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, carrying a firearm without a license, and persons not to possess a firearm and criminal mischief.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

