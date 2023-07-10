Teen in custody after shooting in Rock Hill

The Rock Hill Police Department says a 17-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting Monday.

Police were called to a home on Fieldcrest Circle just before noon Monday and found a person who was shot in the abdomen.

According to RHPD, a 17-year-old boy was found outside of the home, and he was taken into custody as a suspect in the shooting.

SEE MORE: 1 dead, 6 hurt in overnight mass shooting in Anson County

Police didn’t identify the victim or the suspect.

The victim’s condition wasn’t immediately released, but police said they were taken to a hospital in Charlotte.

Rock Hill Police say charges are pending, but the investigation into the shooting is still active.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(WATCH: Kids duct taped, dad pistol-whipped during robbery in Morganton, police say)