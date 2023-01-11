Teen daughter pleads guilty to killing mom in Greece

UPDATE (Jan. 11, 2023): An Arizona teenager this week admitted to fatally shooting her mother more than two years ago as she and her boyfriend pleaded guilty in court.

Hannah Thomas, now 19, and Richard Avila, now 18, each pleaded guilty for first-degree manslaughter, a felony, for the December 2020 shooting death of Thomas' mother, Ottilia Piros, inside her Greece home, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. The pair is scheduled to be sentenced to 25 years in prison and 5 years post-release supervision in Youth Part court on Feb. 28.

According to Greece police, the teens were accused of shooting Piros twice in the head while inside Piros' West Parkway home sometime on Dec. 28 or 29, 2020. Thomas had been in Monroe County, visiting her mother for the holidays at the time of the homicide. The two teens, both Arizona residents, were inside Piros' car when they were stopped for speeding early on Dec. 29 by an officer on patrol as they traveled west on Interstate 44 in Saint Robert, Missouri.

The pair "murdered Hannah's mother without provocation or reason," said Assistant District Attorney Kevin Sunderland, who prosecuted the case with ADA Emily Chisholm.

“Ottilia Piros had her life taken from her in a violent act of betrayal,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news release. "It is heartbreaking that two young people made this permanent decision that also ruined their own lives and tore apart Ms. Piros’s family. I hope both defendants spend their time in the New York State Department of Corrections recognizing the devastating impact of their actions.”

---

UPDATE (Jan. 13, 2021): The Arizona teenager accused of fatally shooting her mother last month is expected to be transported to New York sometime next week, according to authorities in Missouri.

Hannah Thomas, 17, in court on Tuesday signed a waiver of extradition to be transported to New York., said Lt. April Bryan of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department. Bryan said a specific transport date was not set as of Wednesday.

Story continues

She could not comment on the status of Thomas' boyfriend Richard Avila, 16, also of Arizona. The teens are accused of shooting Thomas's mother Ottilia Piros inside her Greece home last month and fleeing the scene. The teens were stopped while speeding on a highway in Missouri on Dec. 29, 2020.

---

ORIGINAL STORY: (Jan. 5, 2021): A teenage girl and her boyfriend have been accused of fatally shooting the girl's mother inside a Greece home last week.

Ottilia Piros, 36, was shot to death and her body was found on the kitchen floor inside 43 West Parkway on Dec. 29, said Greece Police Chief Andrew Forsythe.

Hannah Thomas, 17, and Richard Avila, 16, were each charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

The two teens are accused of shooting Piros twice in the head while inside Piros' West Parkway home sometime on Dec. 28 or 29, Forsythe said.

"What makes this case even more egregious and sickening, is the fact that Ottilia was executed in her home at the hands of her own daughter and her daughter's boyfriend."

The two teens, both Arizona residents, were inside Piros' car when they were stopped for speeding early on Dec. 29 by an officer on patrol as they traveled west on Interstate 44 in Saint Robert, Missouri.

Thomas and Avila were arrested in Missouri after a traffic stop, Forsythe said. #roc @DandC pic.twitter.com/dK6fGpg44f — Will Cleveland (@WillCleveland13) January 5, 2021

The teens offered police in Missouri inconsistent stories, causing the officer to contact Greece Police to check to see if Piros had given the teens permission to use her car. Also on Tuesday morning, Piros' mother called Greece Police to ask officers to check on her daughter since she had not heard from her for several days.

A handgun was recovered from the vehicle, Forsythe said. Ballistic analysis showed that the weapon was the same gun used to kill Piros, he said.

The teens remain in custody in Missouri and are awaiting extradition to New York.

Forsythe said he was not prepared to speak about a motive. He said Thomas had been in Monroe County, visiting her mother for the holidays. Thomas waived her Miranda rights and consented to speak with police, according to the criminal complaint. Thomas lived in Glendale, while Avila was from Phoenix, paperwork revealed.

Two investigators and a technician from Greece flew to Missouri to bring Piros' vehicle back to New York,

"This woman, who didn't deserve this, (was killed) over the holidays at the hands of her own daughter," Forsythe said. "Think about that and the manner that this occurred. Our hearts go out to that family, to their friends because it doesn't get much worse than that."

Piros lived in the home, just off Stone Road, for about 18 months. Piros' father lived with her, but he has been at a long-term care facility recently.

The slaying was the town's lone homicide of 2020. Anyone with additional information about the homicide is asked to call Greece Police at (585) 865-9200.

Forsythe, who has been Greece police chief for a week, became choked up as he spoke about how proud he was of his department's work.

"They all just stepped up," said Forsythe, who joined the department 2.5 years ago after spending 26 years with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. "It wasn't just like, 'I can't do it. I'm busy.' I get a little bit emotional, because of the work they've done."

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @vfreile and Instagram @vfreile. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Hannah Thomas pleads guilty in death of mom in Greece NY