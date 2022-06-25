Teen dead, 2 others shot during ‘gathering’ at Ga. restaurant

A teenager is dead and two others are recovering after all three were shot at a LaGrange restaurant Friday night.

Police say they were called to Mason’s World on Hogansville Rd. and the LaGrange Car Wash on Vernon St. just before 10:30 p.m.

At the car wash, officers found two 16-year-olds who had been shot at the Hogansville Rd. restaurant.

One of the boys had been shot in the leg. The other, Laquan Dewberry, had been shot in the upper torso. Both were taken to WellStar West Georgia for treatment.

Shortly after getting to the hospital, Dewberry died from his injuries. The other teen was treated and released.

At the restaurant, officers found a 17-year-old girl who had also been shot. Her injuries were not life threatening. She was taken to the WellStar West Georgia where she was treated and released.

Investigators say the shooting happened after a “teen gathering” at the restaurant.

As the event was ending, two groups of teens began fighting, which led to gunfire ringing out.

Police say their investigation is still underway.

