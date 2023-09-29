A teenager is dead and another was wounded in a drive-by double shooting in Bond Hill.

It was reported at 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the 4900 block of Paddock Road, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police found two victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, homicide investigators announcedsaid in a news release early Friday.

The other shooting victim was taken by the Cincinnati Fire Department to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police are not releasing further information on the surviving victim as they continue to investigate.

The 15-year-old boy who was killed is the seventh juvenile gunned down in Cincinnati so far this year, up from four teens slain at this time in 2022, according to the latest police statistics available.

While juvenile gun violence is dramatically up this year, homicides overall in the city are not.

The teen is the 51st homicide victim so far this year, down from 60 homicides at this time last year, according to police.

Anyone who has information about this young man’s killing is urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen dead, another hurt in Bond Hill drive-by double shooting