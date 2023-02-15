Teen dead after being shot in the street near his home, Gwinnett police say
Police are investigating a homicide after a teen was found shot to death in Gwinnett County.
On Tuesday evening, at 5:40 p.m. police were called out to Windward Lane in Norcross about a person shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a boy in his early teens who had been shot in the street near his home. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police have not identified the victim.
Investigators are working to find the motive for this incident.
At this time, it is unclear if police have a suspect in custody.
More information will be released as the investigation continues.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
