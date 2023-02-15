Teen dead after being shot in the street near his home, Gwinnett police say

Police are investigating a homicide after a teen was found shot to death in Gwinnett County.

On Tuesday evening, at 5:40 p.m. police were called out to Windward Lane in Norcross about a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived on scene, they found a boy in his early teens who had been shot in the street near his home. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not identified the victim.

Investigators are working to find the motive for this incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

At this time, it is unclear if police have a suspect in custody.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

IN OTHER NEWS:



