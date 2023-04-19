Teen dead after car involved in Walmart stabbing slams into students near Westlake High School

A car plowed into a group of juveniles Tuesday afternoon near Westlake High School, critically injuring one, Ventura County Sheriff's Office officials said. (KTLA Sky5)

A suspect in a stabbing at a Walmart in Simi Valley plowed a car into a group of teenagers Tuesday afternoon near Westlake High School, killing one.

The crash was reported just before 2:40 p.m. on Lakeview Canyon Road in Thousand Oaks and involved a vehicle that police say was used by the stabbing suspect .

The vehicle reportedly struck a group of children, including a 15-year-old boy, and two girls aged 16 and 15, sheriff's officials said. The 15-year-old male student died at a local hospital, officials said.

The unidentified driver was detained at the scene, then taken to a hospital, officials said.

Video from KTLA-TV showed a white sedan lying on its roof in the roadway, which was expected to be closed for several hours.

The crash came sometime after the suspect was allegedly involved in a stabbing in Simi Valley and a domestic incident in Camarillo, according to police.

On Tuesday afternoon, Simi Valley police were called to a Walmart in the 250 block of Cochran Street after a customer allegedly stabbed an employee inside the store and fled the scene in a white Toyota Camry, city police said.

The employee was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect then traveled to Camarillo and was involved in an argument with family members that did not result in injuries before driving to Thousand Oaks, sheriff's officials said.

It is unknown what happened in the lead-up to the crash or if it was was intentional.

"During this time of unimaginable loss, our thoughts and prayers remain with these students, their families, friends, and the entire Warrior community," Conjeo Valley Unified School District Supt. Mark McLaughlin said in a statement to parents.

"We, as a tight-knit school community and district, appreciate your support and continued care for one another at this time, and always," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said mental health counselors will be on campuses districtwide Wednesday for students, staff and families.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.