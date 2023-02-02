Teen dead in Milledgeville after home invasion shooting, police say

Police have arrested one person and are looking for another in connection with the fatal shooting of a Milledgeville teen early Thursday morning.

Syee Devon Havior, 18, was shot around 1 a.m. Thursday after multiple people came to his house around midnight, according to a release from the GBI. One person came inside and started shooting during what the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office called a home invasion.

Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies found Havior shot at the scene and took him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The GBI arrested one youth and issued a warrant on another, the release said. The investigation is ongoing and more information was not available, according to the Baldwin sheriff’s office.