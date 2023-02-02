Teen dead in Milledgeville after home invasion shooting, police say

Micah Johnston
·1 min read

Police have arrested one person and are looking for another in connection with the fatal shooting of a Milledgeville teen early Thursday morning.

Syee Devon Havior, 18, was shot around 1 a.m. Thursday after multiple people came to his house around midnight, according to a release from the GBI. One person came inside and started shooting during what the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office called a home invasion.

Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies found Havior shot at the scene and took him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The GBI arrested one youth and issued a warrant on another, the release said. The investigation is ongoing and more information was not available, according to the Baldwin sheriff’s office.

