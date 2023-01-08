Teen dead after shooting in Mercer County

Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Mercer County Saturday night.

According to WFMJ, the 17-year-old was found shot in the upper torso near West Budd Street at around 9 p.m.

The teen, identified as Gavin Beighley, was rushed to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, WFMJ reports.

There are no suspects at this time, according to WFMJ.

Sharon police are asking that anyone with information to contact them through the Mercer County 911 Center at 724-662-6110.

