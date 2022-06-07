Teen dead after shooting in Shreveport Monday night

Just after 9:55 p.m. Shreveport Police Department received a call to the intersection of Jewella Avenue and West 70th Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a teen dead in the backseat of a gray vehicle.

Police said three vehicles were involved in this incident and another individual was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators placed a number of markers identifying bullet shell casings that spanned from the intersection to one full block.

Shooting on Jewella Avenue and West 70th Street. This shootout claimed the life of a teen.

The gun battle left one vehicle 50-feet from the intersection riddled with bullets and its rear window shot out.

Police are investigating this shooting and no arrests have been made at this time.

Mario Villafuerte contributed to this story.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

