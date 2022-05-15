Teen dead after shooting at south Wichita apartment complex, police say
A 16-year-old boy died after being shot late Saturday night at a south Wichita apartment complex, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said Sunday in a news release.
Officers responded to a shooting call around 11:40 p.m. in the 500 block of South Lulu where they found the 16-year-old. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to Macy.
Further investigation revealed that an unknown person had shot the 16-year-old after he approached that person’s vehicle in front of the apartment complex. The individual then left the scene, Macy said.
The investigation is ongoing.