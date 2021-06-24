Teen dead after Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park shooting

A 16-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday after a fight outside of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park in Texas, authorities said.

The victim was shot about 7 p.m. CT in the parking lot shortly after the park closed, according to Arlington Deputy Police Chief Christopher Cook. An off-duty police officer was at the park when he heard cars honking and saw a group of six to eight people fighting in the parking lot, Cook said.

The officer heard one gunshot, saw some vehicles take off from the scene and identified one victim who appeared to be shot near the flagpole, police said. The victim, who authorities did not identify, was taken to the hospital and later died.

All of the exits in the parking lot were shut down as other officers arrived at the scene.

Final update regarding the shooting outside of Hurricane Harbor. 16-year old teen pronounced deceased at hospital. Officers detained subjects and are working to determine if they are involved. Anyone with info is asked to come forward and call Detective Simmons 817-459-5735. pic.twitter.com/ZqPi5ZyHGk — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) June 24, 2021

Several people were taken into custody for questioning, but police said they have not yet identified a suspect or motive for the shooting.

"Officers detained subjects and are working to determine if they are involved," the police department said in a tweet.