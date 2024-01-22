Teen dead in Sunday shooting in Dayton

Jan. 22—Dayton police are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy in Dayton Sunday night.

Just before 7:15 p.m., officers were called to a shooting on Kammer Avenue near North Woodward Avenue.

They found the victim, who was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said.

A 24-year-old man was identified as a suspect and has already spoke to officers, Bauer added. He is not in custody at this time.

The homicide unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.

A 911 caller requested an ambulance after she said she saw a person hanging out of a car had been shot and was asking for help, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Dispatch records also indicated the shooting may have been part of an attempted robbery.