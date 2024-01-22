Teen dead in Sunday shooting in Dayton
Jan. 22—Dayton police are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy in Dayton Sunday night.
Just before 7:15 p.m., officers were called to a shooting on Kammer Avenue near North Woodward Avenue.
They found the victim, who was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said.
A 24-year-old man was identified as a suspect and has already spoke to officers, Bauer added. He is not in custody at this time.
The homicide unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.
A 911 caller requested an ambulance after she said she saw a person hanging out of a car had been shot and was asking for help, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
Dispatch records also indicated the shooting may have been part of an attempted robbery.