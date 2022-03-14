Teen dead in Tulare, 83-year-old man arrested on suspicion of deadly drunken driving wreck

One teenage girl is dead and another is fighting for her life as police look to build a criminal case surrounding a deadly collision in Tulare.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, two girls were walking in the area of South Blackstone Street and Martin Luther King Avenue. Manuel Correia, 83, was heading north on Blackstone, Tulare Lt. Andy Garcia said.

Correia was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck when he slammed into the two girls walking, Garcia said. Calls began flooding into 911 dispatchers who sent police and paramedics rushing to the scene.

There, police found two girls lying in the roadway. Correia remained on scene, Garcia said. Paramedics treated the girls and an ambulance took the teenagers to a local hospital.

About three hours later, one girl died in the hospital. She's identified only as a 17-year-old girl from Porterville. The second teenager remains in critical condition. Police don't know the identity of the other girl, Garcia said.

Tulare's traffic division investigated the case and found that Correia was drunken driving when he hit the girls. He was arrested at the scene and booked into Tulare County jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI causing injury.

He's expected in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the wreck or who may know the girls is asked to call the Tulare Police Department at 684-4296.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Man arrested on suspicion of deadly drunken driving wreck in Tulare