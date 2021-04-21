Teen dead after vehicle crash in Flint had been shot

Ariana Taylor, The Detroit News

Apr. 21—Police are investigating in Flint after a teen was found with gunshot wounds after a vehicle crashed Tuesday.

Flint officers responded to the 700 block of West Dayton Street after a reported shooting.

Police found a one-vehicle crash and a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the situation is encouraged to call contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

