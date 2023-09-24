Teen dead, woman fighting for life after shooting in North Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One teen is dead and one woman is fighting for her life after a family dispute led to a shooting early Sunday morning in north Kansas City, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, KCPD responded to reports of shots fired near NE 119th Terrace and N Tracy Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying on the floor of an open garage. The victim was taken to a hospital and is currently stable but in life-threatening condition, according to KCPD.

When officers entered the home they found a teenage boy inside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the home.

Investigation revealed the event stemmed from a domestic violence argument between multiple family members.

Detectives are currently gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses.

An adult male was taken into custody as a person of interest from inside of the home.

If anyone was in or around the area call Homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or 816-474-TIPS.

