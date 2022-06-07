Teen defendant in Erie High School shooting consents to transfer case to adult court

The 14-year-old defendant charged in the shooting at Erie High on April 5 has consented to having his criminal case transferred to adult court.

The agreement was announced at the start of what was scheduled to be a hearing for the juvenile, Jim'mare Crosby, before Erie County Judge John J. Trucilla on Tuesday. Trucilla at the hearing was to listen to testimony and review evidence to help him decide whether to transfer the case from juvenile court to criminal court.

The case will now go to pre-trial hearings and other matters in criminal court.

The Erie Times-News is using Crosby's name now because Crosby, as a result of Tuesday's hearing, will be prosecuted as an adult.

Lead defense lawyer Chad Vilushis moved to consent to the transfer after Trucilla rejected the defense's request to postpone the transfer hearing so the defense could hire another mental health expert to examine Crosby. Vilushis said the defense did not intend to use their initial expert's psychological report, indicating the report was not favorable to Crosby.

"What I deem expert-shopping will not be taken here. Just because the family did not get the desired result, I will not continue," Trucilla said.

Trucilla accepted the consent and placed Crosby in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond as he awaits prosecution. Crosby had been in the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center.

Trucilla at Tuesday's hearing also reviewed Crosby's lengthy prior record as a juvenile, which included 225 behavioral incidents at Erie School District schools since 2013, including 69 acts of aggression.

Since he was arrested on April 6 and placed in the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center, Crosby had five behavioral reports, most recently on Thursday.

Crosby's record would have worked against him if he had fought the transfer, according to statements made in court.

Crosby, who turns 15 on Wednesday, was charged as a juvenile in the shooting because, at 14, he was too young to be charged under the state law, the Fisher Bill, that allows juveniles to be charged as adults. The threshold age for that law is 15.

A male shooting victim is loaded into an ambulance in front of Erie High School, on April 5, following a shooting inside the school.

However, District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz on April 14 requested that Trucilla — who handles juvenile court for the Erie County Court of Common Pleas — transfer the case from juvenile court to adult criminal court. Hirz cited the state Juvenile Act, which allows the prosecution to seek a transfer if the juvenile defendant is at least 14 years old and —among other criteria — the charge against the defendant would be a felony if the juvenile were convicted as an adult.

Crosby is accused of the felonies of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses in the April 5 incident, in which another student was shot and injured in a hallway at about 9:20 a.m. at Erie High, 3325 Cherry St.

Erie Bureau of Police officers gather near Erie High School after a student was shot and injured there in Erie on April 5.

Crosby is accused of firing a 9 mm pistol at least five times, hitting the victim three times, police said. The authorities have not identified the victim, but said he was shot in the abdomen and leg area and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Crosby turned himself into Erie police the day after the shooting.

Students and parents leave Erie High School on April 5, following a shooting earlier in the day.

The Erie High shooting came as violent crime among juveniles in Erie has sharply increased during the pandemic. The shooting led the Erie School District to shut down in-person classes at Erie High until students returned to the school on Wednesday. Students had been taking online classes.

The shooting also prompted the district to spend more than $1 million on security upgrades at Erie High, Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy and the district's three middle schools. The biggest upgrade is the installation of metal detectors at the schools.

