Teen denies sending Pirates pitcher a fake ID

May 18—The former Scottdale teen who conducted a two-year relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez told a Westmoreland County jury on Tuesday she lied to Vazquez about her age, but denied sending the now suspended player a photograph of a fake driver's license as proof of her age.

"It didn't happen," the teen, now 17, testified during the second day in Vazquez's sexual assault trial.

Vazquez, 29, was charged in September 2019 with statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of someone under 16, corruption of a minor and unlawful contact with a minor. The alleged incidents occurred in 2017, when the girl was 13 and 14.

Vazquez is facing an additional 10 counts of child pornography, 11 counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count of corruption of a minor because police said he and the girl exchanged sexually explicit pictures and text messages.

He was charged with similar offenses in Florida, based on allegations he had a sexual relationship with the same girl after she moved there in 2018.

Police in Missouri also charged Vazquez last year with pornography offenses after investigators said he and the same girl exchanged sexually explicit messages when the the pitcher was playing for the Pirates in St. Louis in 2019. The Florida and Missouri cases are pending.

He's been in custody at Westmoreland County Prison without bond since his arrest.

The prosecution contends Vazquez knew the teen was younger than she claimed when he engaged in a graphic sexual relationship with her via text messages as well as one in-person meeting when she was just 13.

The teen spent more than two hours on the witnesses stand Monday morning answering questions from defense attorney Gary Gerson about dozens of text messages, videos and pictures she exchanged with Vazquez for two years. She also testified about a sexual encounter conducted in the pitcher's sports car parked in front of her Scottdale home on Aug. 21, 2017, when her parents were out of town.

Story continues

The teen broke into tears several times during her testimony Tuesday.

"Are you OK?," Gerson asked during one exchange.

"How can I be OK? I just want to get this over with," the teen responded.

Through his questions, Gerson suggested the teen initiated much of the sexual contact with Vazquez as a means to keep his interest and her graphic language, appearance and sexual knowledge led the pitcher to believe she was above the age of consent.

In response to questions from Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar, the teen confirmed she received numerous messages in which Vazquez referred to her as a "kid."

Testimony this afternoon will turn toward the police investigation of Vazquez when a special agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will continue his testimony.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .