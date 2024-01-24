Teen describes brass knuckles attack at Gilbert restaurant
Valley teen and parents speak to ABC15 after the teen was attacked with brass knuckles at a Gilbert fast food restaurant.
In a world where healthcare access is disproportionately skewed by geography and income, Forta Health raised a substantial round of funding to level the playing field a bit. The company says it is aiming to democratize access to healthcare by utilizing artificial intelligence tools, including large language models, to empower caregivers and enhance clinical treatments. Its approach is not only making strides in healthcare provision but also narrowing the healthcare accessibility gap in geographical regions where physician outreach is inadequate.
Kevin Porter Jr. hasn’t played since he was arrested in September after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in New York City.
The first at-home test for chlamydia and gonorrhea was recently approved by the FDA. Here's what you need to know about testing for STIs at home.
The U.S. government sanctioned a Russian national for allegedly playing a “pivotal role” in the ransomware attack against Australian health insurance giant Medibank that exposed the sensitive information of almost 10 million patients. Thirty-three-year-old Alexander Ermakov, who has also been sanctioned in Australia and the United Kingdom, stands accused of infiltrating Medibank’s network in October 2022 to steal personally identifiable information (PII) and sensitive health data linked to approximately 9.7 million customers. This data, which was published on the dark web after Medibank refused to pay the hackers’ $10 million ransom demand, included customers’ names, birth dates, passport numbers, information on medical claims, and sensitive files related to abortions and alcohol-related illnesses.
My Ninja air fryer has become indispensable in my kitchen — and it's on sale, along with other top-rated models!
The 10-year deal marks Netflix's first big venture into the world of live sports entertainment
Murena, a French startup that sells "de-Googled" smartphones replete with its own flavor of Android, is launching an own-brand mobile network as it throws its hat into the fast-growing mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) ring. Murena Mobile, as the new service is called, is built atop T-Mobile and is available to U.S. customers only. Available plans range from 4GB data at $35/month through to unlimited data, which costs $65, with unlimited calls and texts available across the board.
Silicon Valley venture capital juggernaut Sequoia is backing a fledgling Danish startup to build a next-gen software composition analysis (SCA) tool, one that promises to help companies filter through the noise and identify vulnerabilities that are a genuine threat. For context, most software contains at least some open source components, many of which are out-of-date and irregularly -- if at all -- maintained. This has led to all manner of security flaws, such as Log4Shell which impacted the open source Java logging framework Log4j and led to breaches impacting high-profile organisations such as a U.S. Federal agency which failed to patch the bug.
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in this Grand Slam tournament.
How long does it take to charge an electric car? The answer, frustrating as it might be, is that it depends. Charging speeds depend on the charger, the vehicle, and even the weather.
As mortgage lender LoanDepot continues recovery efforts from a ransomware attack, it revealed on Monday that hackers stole data from more than 16 million customers.
The Pittsburgh-based university known for its top tech and computer science programs said on Friday that the attack impacted up to 7,300 students, employees, contractors and other affiliates.
Amazon's third-generation Echo Show 8, released in September 2023, is on sale for 40 percent off the normal price of $150. It supports spatial audio and Amazon's new Adaptive Content feature. You can get it for just $90 with the current discount.
This week in AI, OpenAI signed up its first higher education customer: Arizona State University. ASU will collaborate with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, to the university’s researchers, staff and faculty -- running an open challenge in February to invite faculty and staff to submit ideas for ways to use ChatGPT. The OpenAI-ASU deal illustrates the shifting opinions around AI in education as the tech advances faster than curriculums can keep up.
These so-called "why girls" are still not over a scene from "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
Instagram is introducing new nighttime nudges for teen accounts to limit their time on the app, the company announced on Thursday. The new nighttime nudges will appear when teens have spent more than 10 minutes on Instagram in places like Reels or DMs late at night. The social network told TechCrunch in an email that the nudges will appear after 10 p.m. The nighttime nudges will be shown automatically and can't be turned off, which means teens can't opt in or out of seeing them.
A hacking group linked to a Russian intelligence agency accessed the emails of several senior Microsoft executives and other employees, the company disclosed Friday.
The RTX 4070 Super delivers far better 1440p and 4K performance compared to the original card, making it NVIDIA’s best value for mid-range GPUs at $599.