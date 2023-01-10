Teen detained in murder case

Jan. 9—Ector County Court at Law Judge Brooke Hendricks has ordered a 16-year-old murder defendant to remain in the Ector County Youth Center for now, said Kevin Mann, Ector County juvenile probation director.

Juveniles arrested and taken into custody are entitled to detention hearings every 10 days in Texas. Monday was the first detention hearing for the teenager, who was arrested last week in El Paso in connection with the Dec. 27 death of Maurice Rogers, 36.

According to Odessa Police Department reports, Harvey Gutierrez, 31, told detectives Rogers' sons attempted to rob him and he, the teenager and Ashton Isiah Munoz, 18, conspired to shoot up one of the son's cars, but Rogers ended up being shot instead.

Officers went to check on Rogers Dec. 28 when he didn't show up at work and they found his body inside his East 36th Street home.

Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of first-degree felony charge of murder Dec. 29 and was released from the Ector County jail Jan. 2 after posting a $100,000 surety bond. Munoz, who was also arrested in El Paso, is now in the Ector County jail on a $200,000 surety bond.